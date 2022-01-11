GERMANTOWN
Kenneth Edmund Wolf ‘Wolfie’
Jan. 3, 1934 - Jan. 7, 2022
Kenneth Edmund Wolf, aka “Wolfie,” age 88, of Germantown passed away peacefully on January 7, 2022, at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Hospital in Milwaukee after a brief illness.
Ken was born in the Town of Addison on January 3, 1934, the eldest child of Leo Jacob Wolf and Irene Helen Ermer. While growing up he attended Holy Angels Grade School and West Bend High School. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1951 and completed his military training at Fort George G. Meade in Maryland. Following his training, he was stationed at Benton Air Force Base at Red Rock Mountain, PA, where he received the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.
While there, he met Bertha “Birdie” Elizabeth Krouse and they married on September 6, 1952, at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Mildred, PA. After honorary discharge from the service, Ken and Birdie returned to West Bend and he began employment with West Bend Malt & Grain’s elevator operation (Schreier Malting), eventually becoming plant manager - a role he continued until the facility closed in 1985 and one that gave him the joy of working side-by-side with his sons. Ken later became an owner-operator truck driver. He found joy in hauling freight across the country and seeing America from coast to coast. He collected countless stories along the way and enjoyed sharing them with all those he met. After all, Ken never knew a stranger.
Ken and Birdie retired to their cottage in Mountain, where many happy family memories were made. A guy who could never sit still for long, Ken began working for the Town of Mountain as the roads superintendent in 1999. In 2003 he was elected as the Mountain town supervisor and served in that capacity until 2005.
Ken was an avid outdoorsman who found great joy in nature and studied his love of conservation and wildlife from a young age on. His longtime hobbies included hunting, fishing, archery, gardening and cooking, all of which he enjoyed doing with family and friends at “the cottage” and on special hunting trips. When the kids had grown, he took up playing the banjo and frequently played and sang with an informal group of regulars around West Bend. With their combined love of bluegrass, Ken and Birdie enjoyed RFD-TV and traveling to the Bean Blossom Bluegrass Festival in Indiana and bluegrass festivals throughout Wisconsin.
As Ken’s kids and grandkids, we have many fond memories of him fishing or feeding the geese, squirrels and raccoons at the cottage. All those who visited him can see him now on the cottage porch where he would sit quietly for hours, taking in his favorite view of the Oconto River. We will always fondly remember his trademark handlebar mustache, his conviction that his signature drink of rye and water is what kept him young, and his delight in getting a laugh at one of his colorful stories from the past.
He will be deeply missed by his daughter, Joan (Tom) Weiss, Richfield; sons, John (Kris) Wolf, Campbellsport, Russ (Bonnie) Wolf, Stoughton, and Fred (Cindy) Wolf, Adell; son-in-law, Rudy Teschan; grandchildren, Shawn (Maggie) Techtman, Angel Techtman, Stacey (Matt) Weiss-Stark, Jacob (Michelle) Weiss, Amanda (Peter) Wintheiser-Pacheco, Joshua Wintheiser, JJ (Stephanie) Wolf, Zachery Wolf, Cody Wolf, Connor Wolf, and Ashley and Amber Graf; his sister, Evelyn Wolf, West Bend; brother, Ron (Patsy) Wolf, Huntley, IL. He is further survived by many dearly loved great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and a host of extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by Birdie, the love of his life and wife of 54 years; daughter, Karen Wolf-Teschan; granddaughters, Ginny Weiss and Carly Wolf; daughter-in-law, Christina Fuller-Wolf; parents, Leo and Irene Wolf; parents-in-law, Carl and Beulah Krouse; brothers, David and Gerald Wolf.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Mountain Cemetery at 1 p.m. Ken will be interred beside Birdie.
Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
With deepest gratitude and appreciation, the family extends a special thank-you to his Visiting Angels caregiver, Tom Schlink, Heartland Home Health, the Germantown EMS paramedics, and the wonderful doctors, nurses, aides, and staff at the Zablocki VA for their compassionate care.