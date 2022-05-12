LaVerne Gerek, 94
Mrs. LaVerne Gerek, formerly of Grafton and West Bend, passed away Sunday, May 8th at Serenity Villa in Slinger where she had been residing the few months. She was 94 years old.
LaVerne was born in Newburg on March 25, 1928, daughter of the late Edwin and Edna (nee Bretschneider) Janke. She attended Grafton schools, and graduated from Grafton High School, Class of 1945. On September 20, 1947 LaVerne was united in marriage with Andrew Gerek in Grafton. The couple purchased a farm in the Town of Jackson and settled there to raise their family. They farmed until retiring from farming in 1974. Andrew preceded LaVerne in death in 1997. Following his death, Mrs. Gerek moved to Grafton, West Bend and later to Slinger.
LaVerne was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton as well as a member of the Grafton Red Hats Club. She enjoyed making crafts and attending craft shows.
Those left to cherish her memory include: her children Patricia (the late Gary) Hannack of Chippewa Falls, Susan (Robert) Christian of Beaver Dam, Bette Jane (Charles) Karnitz of Newburg, Michael (Sharon) Gerek of Germantown and Robert (Mary Weber) Gerek of Rubicon; nine grandchildren: Pamela Thornwall, Douglas Hannack, Michael (Amanda) Gerek, Katie Schaalma, Megan (Jason) Dague, Kevin (Lindsay) Karnitz, Bradley (Amanda) Karnitz. Kimberly (Nathan) Felix and Steven Gerek; and 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. She is further survived by sisters Doris (Palmer) Groth of West Bend and Bernice (Franklin) Haupt, brothers Kenneth (the late Vivian) Janke and Richard (JoAnn) Janke, all of Grafton, brother-in-law Frank (the late Donna Rae) Gerek of Las Vegas and sister- in-law Emilie (the late Herbert) Kirst of Port Washington, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Andrew, grandson Scott Hannack, son in-law Gary Hannack, and brothers Edward (the late Phyllis) and Willard (the late Genevieve) Janke.
Funeral Services will be held at 5PM on Friday, May 13th at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 701 Washington St, Grafton. Pastor Luke Anderson will preside. LaVerne will be laid to rest the next day beside her husband at St. Paul Cemetery, Grafton. The family will receive visitors Friday at the Church from 4PM until services at 5PM.
