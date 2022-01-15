WEST BEND
Lawrence “Larry” C. Smith
April 10, 1943 — Jan. 9, 2022
Lawrence “Larry” C. Smith, 78, of West Bend passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Gables on the Pond in Random Lake.
He was born on April 10, 1943, to the late Luther and Marion (nee Buck) Smith in Brookhaven, MS. Larry honorably served in the United States Navy. On September 2, 1967, he was united in marriage to Joyce Puerling in Port Washington. Larry worked a truck driver for 30 years. He enjoyed cutting wood, hunting, the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Brewers, and NASCAR racing. Larry loved to sing and tell jokes. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and will be missed by all who knew him.
Those Larry leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Joyce Smith; two children, Lonnie Smith and Tammy (Jon) Strucel; five grandchildren, Austin Smith, Brittany (Drew) Emperley, Brooke Smith, Nicholas (Kelsi Mattmiller) Clark, and Grace Gillitzer; five great-grandchildren, Mason, Sawyer, Atticus, Paisley, and Kinsley; a sister, Rebecca Smith; half-brother, Richard (Shawn) McKay; sisters-in-law Janice (Joe) Ebli and Connie Puerling; brothers-in-law, Tom Puerling and Jim Esselmann; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia “Ginny” Smith; father and mother-inlaw, Simon and Helen Puerling; brothers-in-law, Jerome and Roger Puerling; sisters-in-law, Carol Esselmann and Carol Puerling.
A memorial service in remembrance of Larry will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, with military honors to follow.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Friday from 4 p.m. until 5:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Larry’s name to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation or the Newburg Fire Department are appreciated by the family.
The family would like to thank all the people and caregivers at Gables on the Pond in Random Lake, and Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for all their help and care. A special thank-you to his granddaughters Brooke and Brittany.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Larry’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhumpatten.com.