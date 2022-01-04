WEST BEND
Leah Loretta Peters
April 14, 1968 - Dec. 27, 2021
Leah L. Peters, age 53, passed away on Tuesday December 27, 2021. She was born on April 14, 1968, in West Bend to Linus and Christine (nee DeKarske) Peters. She graduated from West Bend High School and was employed at Buffalo Wild Wings in West Bend for 12 years.
Leah loved her cats, old cars, all her outside animals, riding motorcycles, stock car racing at Slinger Speedway, roller skating, flower arranging, deer hunting, taking care of her mom and spending time with Charlie. She was always smiling and was great with people. She was a 33-year member of ABATE.
Leah is survived by her mother, Christine; loving partner, Charlie Schmidt; all her loving cousins and their families and her caring uncles and aunts, all of the West Bend area, and Charlie Schmidt’s parents, Harold and Natalie Schmidt. She was preceded in death by her father, Linus, and her brother, Daniel.
The family would like to thank all Christine’s friends and neighbors, Charlie and his whole family for their loving kindness, all her friends at Buffalo Wild Wings and customers for loving her.
A funeral service for Leah will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend) with Pastor Seth Meeks presiding. Visitation will on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m.
The Phillip Funeral of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.