Linda Marie Nelson (nee Bernloehr), 87
May 5, 1934 - Jan. 1, 2022
Linda M. Nelson (nee Bernloehr), 87, of West Bend, died peacefully Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Froedert Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was born May 5, 1934, in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota, to the late Johnny and Minnie (nee Fredrickson) Bernloehr.
Linda grew up on a small farm in southwestern Minnesota. As a young woman working at the local bank, she met the love of her life, Nellie Nelson, who was a minor league baseball player in the area. The inseparable pair were married on May 25, 1957, in St. James, Minnesota, and after living in Minneapolis, Atlanta, and Winnebago, Minnesota, Linda and Nellie settled in West Bend, where they raised their family together.
As a passionate woman of faith, Linda served as a dedicated member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. She was a talented baker, craftswoman, and fashionista who enjoyed reading, playing cards, sewing, doing puzzles, and spending time with her friends and family. Tremendously proud of her Norwegian heritage, Linda prepared traditional dishes like lefse and giftas for holidays every year - and exclaimed “uff-da” year-round. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, donning her jersey every Sunday. Along with her husband, Nellie, Linda had a deep love for traveling: she adored her little white house up north in St. Germain, and the sweet sunshine of South Padre Island.
One of Linda’s greatest joys in life were her grandchildren. From eating ice cream in the morning after sleeping over at her house, to watching sunrises and dolphins with her in Outer Banks, North Carolina, the six of them will forever cherish the many precious memories they made with Linda. There was always a special place in Linda’s heart for her grand-puppies, too.
Linda was a devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend. She lived passionately, gave graciously, loved unconditionally, and trusted deeply in her God. She will be missed so dearly by all who knew her, but her presence will never fade.
Survivors include a daughter, Lori (John) Heinrich of Mequon; a son, David (Shelly) Nelson of Eagan, Minnesota; six grandchildren, Joseph (Ali), Maxwell, Jack, and Rachel Heinrich and Ashley (Brock) and Brett Nelson; a sister, Sandra (Keith) Cox; a brother, Dean Bernloehr; nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, and her favorite grand-puppies.
Preceding her in death were her dear husband, Nellie, and infant daughter, Kari Lynn.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 11, at 12 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1044 S. Silverbrook Drive, West Bend. Pastors Bill Knapp and Jim Hearne will officiate, and a burial will follow at Washington County Memorial Park. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church.
Memorials are appreciated to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice.
The Phillip Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050.