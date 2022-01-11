Marceda Pitel, 94
Marceda Pitel passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the age of 94 years. Marceda was born in Kendall on March 9, 1927, the daughter of the late William and Martha (nee Fauska) Kobleska. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church in the township of Wellington. On January 26, 1946 Marceda married Eldon L. Pitel at St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church. Marceda and Eldon both grew up on farms east of Tomah. She had plenty of work and companionship with her brothers and sister, helping her parents with the farm. Aunts and uncles all lived nearby, giving her a large extended family, as a result, family life became very important to Marceda who enjoyed family celebrations, summer fun times and weekend dinners all on the farm.
In 1952 Marceda and Eldon moved to Milwaukee from a farm they owned. Like his brother before him, Eldon sought employment in Milwaukee. Marceda’s love for family found her raising two children, making sure her son and daughter were doing well in school and attended Sunday School and church. Marceda so enjoyed helping others that sales clerking became a natural fit. Her customers always got just what they needed at the store where she was employed. As one employer closed, she moved to further employment, enjoying working at Marshall Fields at Mayfair for many years. Previously, she worked at Gimbels Schusters on 3rd Street and Capitol Court, JCPenney, and Younkers at Northridge. Although she could be a bit quiet at times, Marceda was a loving and caring mother and friendly and engaging to all she met and associated with. She enjoyed taking ceramic classes, gardening with her husband and when her grandchildren were small, picking up them from school and helping them with their homework around her kitchen table. Recreation for Marceda was an enjoyable trip to Western states, or trips to northern Wisconsin and Canada for fishing. Many family vacations were taken over the years to northern Wisconsin, to the Boulder Junction and Hayward areas. After Eldon passed in 2008, Marceda moved to Lasata Heights Apartments. Later she moved to Ellen’s Home in Port Washington for assisted living. The family would like to thank Ellen’s Home and Horizon Hospice for her care.
Marceda is survived by her loving children, Vonna J. Pitel, and Bruce E. (Mary Beth nee Schilz) Pitel; and dear grandchildren, Michael (Christine nee Hesse) Pitel, Jaime and Joseph Tsai, Kathryn (Dan) Dedtich, Elizabeth (Barry) Gall and Robert Pitel; great-grandchildren, Lola Pitel, Evangeline Pitel, Emma Gall, Julia Gall, Madelyne Konchl, Ella, Elsie and Zoe Tsai, other relatives and friends.
Marceda was preceded in death by her loving parents; her husband, Eldon; and 9 brothers and 4 sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, N35 W6621 Wilson Street in Cedarburg. MASKS ARE REQUIRED AT CHURCH. Visitation will be at church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. A private entombment will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield after the service. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to the Cedarburg Public Library or Faith Lutheran Church appreciated.
