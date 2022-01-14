HARTFORD
Mary Beth Riesland
Nov. 8, 1951 - Jan. 11, 2022
Mary Beth Riesland of Hartford was called home to the Lord on the morning of January 11, 2022. She was born to Alvin and Lorraine (nee Lohr) Neuenschwander on November 8, 1951. Mary Beth was raised in Hartford, where she was adored by her big sister, Carol, and big brother, Bob, and found her lifelong friend Mary Lee Rieley (nee Black).
Mary Beth’s 45-year career as a nurse allowed God to use her talents to touch many lives daily in her work. This also led to her being called by the Lord to start a Parish Nurse Ministry at Calvary Community Church in Williams Bay. This ministry utilized her years of nursing knowledge to support families at their toughest moments, and also to share God’s love through health and wellness education. In this community she became known simply as “Nurse Mary” by all.
Mary Beth took great joy in her roles as mother and aunt but for her, nothing beat being a grandma figure to her grandchildren, her friends’ grandchildren and her great-nieces and -nephews. Mary Beth’s love of fun, willingness to play endless hours of games, spend time at the lake, and a deep interest and passion for any activity the children took on made her a wonderful and very adored Grandma and Aunt Mary.
Mary Beth shared God’s love in everything she did and in every role in her life. She will be missed, but she will continue on through the friends, family and all who have been shaped by this love and kindness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Al and Lorraine Neuenschwander, and both of her siblings, Carol Schraufnagel and Robert Neuenschwander.
Mary Beth is survived by her devoted husband, Dave Riesland; her children: son Ben (Sheila) Grannan and their children Sarah and Courtney, son Jeremy (Sarah) Grannan and their children Noah, Matthew, Andrew and Rachel, and daughter Kristina (Rich) Talkowski.
The funeral will be held at Faith Bible Alliance Church W2799 Lehman Rd, Neosho, Monday, January 17, 2022. Visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., service at 11 a.m. officiated by Pastor Chuck Cervenka, interment at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Hartford, and reception at church will follow the service. Service will also be livestreamed. See funeral home website for information.
Due to several of our loved ones having health conditions, Mary Beth has requested all who attend wear masks.
Memorials may be sent to her beloved church communities - Faith Bible Alliance in Neosho, or Calvary Community Church in Williams Bay - or to Compassion International.
For additional information see www.berndt-ledesmafuneralhome.com.