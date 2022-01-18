WEST BEND
Mary Elizabeth (Mary Beth) Brodzeller
Jan 7, 1949 - Jan. 12, 2022
Mary Elizabeth Brodzeller (Mary Beth), age 73 years, of West Bend was peacefully called home to be with the Lord on January 12, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Mary Beth was born on January 7, 1949, in West Bend to Clarence and Leona Van Beek (Schneider). She was united in marriage to Jim Brodzeller on July 1, 1972, although their relationship began when they were three and five years old while flying a kite in her family farm field between the two homes.
Mary Beth was the bubbly face who warmly welcomed you at Pick ‘n Save (North) as the Service Desk Manager for 30-plus years. She was a loving wife, devoted mom and grandma, a dear sister and good friend to many.
Those who Mary Beth leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband, Jim; her daughter, Laura (Matthew) Schmitz (and their children Liam, Sawyer, Stella and Sienna); her son, Mike; and her daughter, Becky (Brad) Domres (and their children Isley and Hazel); along with her brothers, Jim (Sue), Father Alois, Earl, Howard, Sylvester (Patty); and sister-in-law, Bridget (Leo). She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mary Beth was preceded in death by her brothers Donny, Rayner, Leo and Gerald; her great-nephew Isaiah Van Beek; along with mother-in-law and father-in-law, Delores and Stanley Brodzeller.
A memorial Mass will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church (320 E. Main St., Campbellsport). The family will greet relatives and friends at the church from 12 noon until the time of Mass. Memorials would be appreciated and will go to St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in honor of Mary Beth’s strong faith.
We would like to acknowledge our dad (her forever love) for his care and strength, her family and friends, and the ALS team at Froedtert Hospital (Wauwatosa) for their continued compassion. After a 14-month struggle with ALS, she won her battle. Our mom taught everyone around her to live life to the fullest ... enjoy that whiskey sour, “three fingers, no ice, and a splash of sour” ... and TAKE THE TRIP. She enjoyed the beach, yelling for the ice cream truck, and will be an angel shining above to her grandchildren.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Mary Beth’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in the care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.