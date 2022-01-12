WEST BEND
Matthew Christian Ziesemer
Jan. 19, 2003 - Jan. 7, 2022
Matthew Christian Ziesemer, age 18, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022 at home in West Bend. He was born on January 19, 2003 in Green Bay. Matthew enjoyed his acoustic guitar, skateboarding, fishing, boating, archery and anything with nature.
Matthew is survived by his parents, Mark and Debra (nee Zink) Ziesemer; sister, Jenna Ziesemer; dog Toby; grandpa, William Ziesemer; honorary grandparents Charles (Jan) Peterson; aunts and uncles, Carolyn (Randy) Cherney, Dale (Muggs) Ziesemer, Gregg (Nancy) Schwab, Judy (Glenn) Hillegas, John (Beth) Zink, Christine (Bruce) Barwick, James Zink, Jay (Vivian) Zink, Mike Gomeyosh; godmother, Sara Omann, many cousins, other relatives and friends.
Matthew was preceded in death by grandparents Diane Ziesemer, honorary grandmother Darlene Peterson, John (Kathryn) Zink and Rose Gomeyosh.
A memorial service will be at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) with Pastor Mike Matzek presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral home Saturday, January 15, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
Memorials are appreciated to the family for a donation at a later date.
A special thank-you to our family and friends, Shepherd of the Hills (Hubertus) for all the love and support shown during this difficult time.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.