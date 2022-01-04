Melvin E. Trapp, 84
Mr. Melvin Trapp of the Town of Grafton passed away at his residence early Sunday morning, December 26, 2021. He was 84 years old.
Melvin was born in Milwaukee on February 8, 1937, son of Ervin and Helen Bretschneider Trapp. The family moved to the Town of Grafton when Melvin was seven years old. He attended local schools and graduated from Grafton High School.
On January 24, 1987, Melvin was united in marriage with Janet Sandell at Grace Lutheran Church in Grafton.
Mr. Trapp worked as a tool and die maker with Mercury Marine for over forty years, retiring in 2004. He was a faithful and active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Grafton, where he was the captain of the Ushering Team for over 34 years. He enjoyed golfing, bowling and fishing, but had a special love of snowmobiling and motorcycling.
He is survived by his wife, Jan; daughters Tammy (Mike) Simon of Marshfield, Pamela (Ken) Heller of Hillsborough, CA; sons Jeff (Judy) Trapp of Port Washington and Mike Trapp of Watersmeet, MI; stepsons Jeffrey Hoevfer of Grafton and Joel (Lisa) Hoevfer of Cedar Grove. He is further survived by grandchildren Maggie Sarver, Mike & Mark Trapp, Brett, Nicole, Alex & Ben Simon, Natalie, Sarah & Zachary Hellar, and Jacob & Emily Hoevfer; brother Roger (Jane) Trapp; other family and friends. He was preceded in death by grandson Ethan Hoevfer.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, at Grace Lutheran Church, 715 6th Ave., Grafton. Pastor Greg Van Dunk will preside. The family will receive visitors at the church on Saturday from 12 noon until services at 1 p.m.
If desired, memorials are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church, Grafton or the American Cancer Society.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhomre.com.