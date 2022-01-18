Mercedes ‘Mitzi’ Proefrock, 85
On Saturday, January 15, 2022, Mercedes “Mitzi” Clara Proefrock, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away surrounded by her children.
Mitzi was born May 17, 1936, to John and Hattie Hilgart in Grafton. She graduated from Grafton High School in 1954 and one year later she married Donald Proefrock. Together they raised their four children Dan, Sandy, Nancy and Dean.
A dedicated mother, Mitzi worked at various businesses in Grafton which allowed her to be close to home and care for her children. She spent most of her working years as a waitress, first at the Grafton Hotel and then later at the Port Hotel. While waitressing, she built friendships with co-workers that lasted for many years and would often talk about the customers she met. She had many stories of waiting on famous Packers and Brewers players as well as an occasional TV celebrity. After retiring from waitressing, Mitzi spent several years as a CNA at Cedar Gardens Assisted Living in Cedarburg, where again she could meet and help people. Along with working and raising a family, she also found time to volunteer with the Grafton American Legion Auxiliary.
Mitzi had a wonderful sense of humor and making friends and family laugh was important to her.
Mitzi loved her eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and greatly enjoyed spending time with them. Baking desserts, craft projects, reading or telling them stories of her time growing up in small-town Grafton were just a few of the things she would do with them.
Following the passing of Donald in 2016, Mitzi lived independently in her condo in Grafton for several years until her own health declined to where she needed additional assistance. She moved into Milan Estates in Saukville, where she lived until her death.
Mitzi was proceeded in death by her parents, John and Hattie; and her sisters Pat Tillman, Delores Treat and Mary Hilgart.
Mitzi is survived by her sister Jacqueline Jacobs and brother Joe (Linda) Hilgart; children Dan (Joanne) Proefrock of Anchorage AK, Sandy (Matt) Jones of Cedar Grove, Nancy (Bob) Poull of Port Washington, Dean (Michele) of Grafton; grandchildren Anna (Steve) Hammill, Dominic Proefrock, Nick (Laura) Kaddatz, Cara Jones, Casey (Susan) Haas, Jacob (Emily) Haas, Hayden Proefrock, Elaine Proefrock; and great-grandchildren Henry, Grace, Claire, Amelia, Sam and Logan.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, January 22, at 12.00 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, 1619 Washington St., Grafton. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. Private burial will be at the church cemetery. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.