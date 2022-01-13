Patricia Gowey Raab, 85
Patricia Gowey Raab passed away peacefully and was born into eternal life on January 6, 2022, at the age of 85.
Patricia’s was a life well-lived. Together with her husband, Bill, they provided a loving home for their children, instilling in them many lifelong virtues. Pat loved decorating, gardening, and traveling to historic sites. Professionally she was an award-winning community journalist and in later years, a novelist. Pat was whip-smart, independent, accomplished, generous, kind, and gracious. Her family couldn’t have been prouder of her; couldn’t have loved her more. She will be missed forever.
Patricia was born December 2, 1936, in Marshfield to Ruth and Hartlan Gowey, the second oldest of seven children.
Patricia attended Marquette University. Her future husband, William, also attended Marquette. They fell in love and were married on August 25, 1956.
Pat graduated Magna Cum Laude from Marquette Journalism School in 1958.
Pat and Bill started married life in Milwaukee then moved to Peoria, Illinois, where her column, Round with Raab, first published by the Peoria Heights Herald, would become a long-running documentation of their growing family.
The family moved to Lubbock, Texas, and back to the Milwaukee area. They eventually settled their family in Cedarburg in 1971, where they lived for many years.
In the mid-seventies, Pat began work as a reporter for The News Graphic, later becoming Editor of the Port Washington Pilot. In the early eighties, Pat became Managing Editor of The News Graphic Pilot.
In 1985, the family moved to Naperville, Illinois. While there, Pat worked at The Naperville Sun. She later became Editor of the Lisle (Illinois) Sun.
Upon Bill’s retirement in 1992, they returned to the Cedarburg area, and Pat worked as Night Editor with The Milwaukee Journal.
Pat was instrumental in establishing the Parish Council at Divine Word Parish and served as President for several years, working toward the merger of St. Francis Borgia and Divine Word parishes.
In the mid 1990s, Pat became actively involved with Cedarburg Women’s Club. She served as President for two terms and continued as an active member throughout the rest of her life.
In 1997, Pat and Bill purchased an historic home in Saukville. They spent their retirement years working on their home and gardens.
In 2020, Pat published her first novel, “Kate & Annalise.”
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Bill; sons Marcus (Janet) of Van Buren, Arkansas; Paul (Beth) of Hartland; daughters Gretchen Raab (Kevin Reed) of Appleton, Sarah Raab (Paul) Lerche of Port Washington, Kristin (Andrew) Schlingman, Cedarburg, Heidi (David) Antoni of Waupun; eighteen cherished grandchildren: Elizabeth (Colby) Ward, Hannah Reed (Andrew Hazelton), Charles (Sara) Reed; Matthew and Alex Raab; Madeline, Samuel, Joseph, and Olivia Lerche; Katherine, Will, and Drew Schlingman; Maria (Alex) Pflugradt, Peter Laning, Eva-Maria, Josef, Robert, and Henry Antoni; great-grandchildren Beckham and Sullivan Ward; brother Gene (Christine) Gowey of Sparta; sisters Orla Mae Wolski, Jacksonville, Florida, Mary Lou Gates, Bloomington, Minnesota, Jane (Dick) Chapel, Marshfield, Wisconsin. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Hartlan and Ruth Gowey; in-laws, Frank and Laura Raab; sisters Donna Goedel and Joanne Desotelle; and nephew Jeremiah Gowey and niece Kimberly Wolski.
Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Francis Borgia North Catholic Church. Visitation will be held at the church from 11:30 - 12:45 p.m. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cedarburg Community Scholarship Fund in Patricia’s name. Scholarships will be awarded to students pursuing a degree in journalism/communications.