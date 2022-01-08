FOND DU LAC
Patricia (Kirchner) Schoofs
March 18, 1932 — Dec. 23, 2021
Patricia (Kirchner) Schoofs passed away on December 23, 2021, at the age of 89 in Fond du Lac. She was attended at the time of her death by a gathering of her children and family members.
Born March 18, 1932, Pat was raised in Kewaskum. She married Ralph Schoofs (Kewaskum), in 1951. She has lived in Hubertus (1956-1971), Erin Township (1971-1978), Sand Lake, MN., (1978-1993), and Fond Du Lac (2016-2021). Her descendants include six children, nineteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
A visitation, Mass, burial of cremains, and luncheon will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Help of Christians, Holy Hill.
An online obituary with photos can be viewed, and your memories and condolences can be shared at: https://create.epilogg.com/epilogg/view/2955.