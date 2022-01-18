Phyllis Blanc, 92
Phyllis Blanc (nee Longhorn) of Grafton was born to Eternal Life through our Lord Jesus on January 11, 2022, at the age of 92. She passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital in Mequon. A longtime resident of Monroe, Phyllis moved with her husband, Frederick, to Grafton in 2011 to be closer to family. While in Grafton, she attended Cornerstone Church.
Phyllis was born to Arthur Longhorn and Gladys (nee Cullen) Longhorn on November 22, 1929, in New Diggings. She grew up on a farm in the company of horses, chickens, cows, but spent most of her childhood days with books. She graduated from New Diggings High School in 1947 and received her teaching degree at Wisconsin State College at Platteville in 1950. Phyllis then worked for the Monroe Public Schools as an elementary school teacher. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Education in 1954, and continued working in the Monroe Public Schools for a total of 35 years, taking time off to raise a family. She was a longtime 3rd grade teacher at Northside Elementary School until her retirement in 1990.
Phyllis married Frederick Louis Blanc of Monroe on June 23, 1956, and celebrated her 64th wedding anniversary in 2020 just before Frederick’s passing.
Phyllis was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Monroe, serving for many years in the Mary Circle as well as other women’s groups. She was a member of the Green County Retired Educators group.
Phyllis was a gracious and kind woman, preferring to support and help others in her own quiet way. Those who knew her well will remember her generosity and her wonderfully wry sense of humor. She loved watching Badgers hockey and especially Badgers basketball, rarely missing a televised game in the last few years. She and Frederick enjoyed traveling, including trips to Hawaii, Switzerland, Greece, New Zealand, and Africa. She especially loved their trip to Egypt. Frederick and Phyllis spent many winters in Fort Walton Beach, FL. Often their daughters’ families enjoyed vacationing with them, spending time on the beach together. Phyllis enjoyed reading, gardening, playing cards, and spending time with dear family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick, her parents, her brother-in-law Col. Richard Blanc, and her sister-in-law Joan Longhorn.
Phyllis is survived by her daughters Sandra (Jeff) Boyden of The Villages, FL, Julie (Rick) Seybold of Grafton; grandchildren Katherine (Joshua) Ritter, Margaret Seybold, and Michael Seybold; brother Arthur Longhorn; and nephews, David and Kevin Longhorn and their families.
Private services will be held in Grafton with a future burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Monroe.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made in her name to St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1724 14th St., Monroe, WI 53566.
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-377-0380 or visit muellerfuneralhome.com.