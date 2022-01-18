TOWN OF AUBURN
Ralph N. Gengler
June 20, 1948 - Jan. 11, 2022
Ralph N. Gengler, age 73 years, of the Town of Auburn was called home to be with the Lord on January 11, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Hartford with his wife by his side.
Ralph was born on June 20, 1948, in West Bend to Francis and Eleanore Gengler (Koenings). He was united in marriage to Carla M. Olsen on December 29, 1972, at Trinity Lutheran Church in West Bend.
Ralph graduated from West Bend High School in 1966. He proudly served in the United States Marines with a tour in Vietnam. Ralph was a dedicated employee of Yahr’s Ready Mix/Bend Industries for 33 years, and managed the plant for most of those years. He enjoyed cribbage, sheepshead, pheasant hunting, ice fishing, watching the Packers, and car rides with his family and with Penny, his beloved Newfoundland.
Those Ralph leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 49 years, Carla; daughter, Krista Dwyer (nee Gengler); grandchildren, Rylie and Cayden Dwyer; and great-grandson, Daxton “Bubba” Dwyer. He is further survived by his siblings, Francis “Butch” (Barb) Gengler, and Carol Averill; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his siblings, Rose (Norbert) Wickman and Arleen “Pickles” (Harold) Schultz.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at Immanuel United Church of Christ (501 Walnut St. West Bend, WI 53095) with Pastor Rich Vincent officiating. The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday at Church from 2:30 p.m. until 4:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ralph’s name can be directed to the American Lung Association or the VFW Fred A. Schaefer Post #1393, West Bend.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Aurora Medical Center Hartford for their care and compassion.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Ralph’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book
(www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family.