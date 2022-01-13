Robert D. Bastyr, 78
Our beloved dad and grandpa passed away in his sleep, due to cancer, January 8, 2022. Robert Donovan Bastyr, “Bob” to most who knew him, was born July 20, 1943 in Hopkins, MN, to Rosemary (nee Donovan) and Raymond Bastyr. He had much to say about the nuns and brothers who provided his Catholic school upbringing, but never wavered in commitment to his Lord and Savior. As a child he was very athletic, playing football, hockey and most importantly baseball; he loved to tell stories of his Little League/Babe Ruth days. After a year at Michigan State University, he went to Army Airborne School - aka Jump School - at Fort Benning, GA; completing jump school was one of his proudest moments. On June 11, 1966, he married Joyce Davidson and his job moved them to Eau Claire, where they were blessed with two children: Jacqueline Marie (1968) and William Raymond (1969). His job moved them again until they finally settled down in Milwaukee. A divorce and court reporting school would follow - leading to a 40+-year career with his friend Sam (“Mr. Z”) as part of Bastyr & Zacharias. He joined St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton and was thankful to call this church home for the remainder of his life.
On September 28, 1984, he married his second wife, Diane Pinke, at their home in Saukville. They were blessed with two children: Christopher Charles (1986) and Michelle Lauren (1988). Family vacations with Diane’s cousin Jean and her husband Phil and their family included trips to Mount Rushmore and the Badlands (which he thought was so cool!), Walt Disney World, plus many trips to various quilting hot spots. After Diane’s sudden passing on November 6, 1999, dad took on the role of mother and father Ñ and did so with grace, humor, and a lot of love. He was further blessed when his grandchildren were born: Robert John (2000) and Paige Veronica (2002). He spent many hours cheering on his grandkids at various soccer, gymnastics, baseball, and wrestling events. In more recent years, he spent most of his time reading and drawing.
Dad is survived by his four children: Jacqueline (Michael), Madison; William, Saint Michael, MN; Christopher (Trixie), Grafton; and Michelle, Minneapolis, MN; his grandchildren Robert and Paige; sister-in-law Colleen Bastyr; former brothers-in-law Douglas and David Pinke; nieces, nephews, and many friends. He will be remembered as the most amazing dad and grandpa; his incredible Christmas cookies; the beautiful flower gardens he planted everywhere he lived; his love of the Minnesota Vikings, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins and Gophers, and Wisconsin Badgers Ñ and giving us all a love of sports, especially baseball; and all the meals and times we shared individually and as a family. We are thankful that we had a dad who loved and cherished us, and if you met him, we know he probably told you how proud he was of all of us too.
We would like to thank Pastor Maschke for his friendship and home visits with our dad, especially these past two years; Michelle, Jill, and Andrea with Aurora At Home Hospice care; and the doctors who helped him the past 5+ years: Dr. Attanasio, Dr. Sharma, and Dr. Shamah.
In lieu of flowers, donations in dad’s name can be sent to St. Paul Lutheran Church (701 Washington St., Grafton, WI 53024). Online condolences may be sent to www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Following our dad’s wishes, there will be no service (a celebration of his life may be held in the summer). Instead, take your family or a friend out for lunch - he would have liked that.