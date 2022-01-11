WEST BEND
Robert G. ‘Bob’ Kissinger
Oct. 16, 1934 - Jan. 7, 2022
Robert G. “Bob” Kissinger age 87 of West Bend died peacefully on Friday, January 7, 2022. He was born October 16, 1934, in West Bend.
Bob was united in marriage to Frances Gall on July 28, 1956.
He was a lifelong resident of West Bend and worked at the West Bend Company from 1953 until he retired in 1999. Bob was an incredible baseball player and played on the West Bend Lithia Team for 16 years. He was inducted into the Land O’ Lakes Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009 and the West Bend Baseball Association Hall of Fame in 2018.
Bob was an avid sports fan but especially enjoyed cheering for the Wisconsin Badgers football team, going to games every year. He also enjoyed fishing and cross-country skiing.
Bob is survived by his wife of 65 years, Frances; 2 children: Peter (Sue) Kissinger of West Bend and Diane (Terry) Graff of Reeseville; and 4 grandchildren: Matthew Kissinger, Andrew Kissinger, Amanda (Nick) Karls and Nathan Graff. He is further survived by his sister-in-law Marion Poklasny of Grafton, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Clara Kissinger; and 4 brothers: Leroy, Alfred, Alois and Jerome.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, January 13, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Church in West Bend with the Rev. Carlos Londono presiding. Private entombment will take place in Washington County Memorial Park. The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to the West Bend Baseball Association or Interfaith Caregivers are appreciated.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family.