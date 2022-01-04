Robin Houlberg Brunnquell, 59
On Christmas Eve, as Christians celebrated the birth of our Lord and Savior, Robin Houlberg Brunnquell of Port Washington was called home.
Robin was born June 30, 1962, to Donald and Nancy (nee Ronsit) Houlberg. She met David Brunnquell playing softball at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Port Washington. He knew right away he would marry her. Their wedding took place April 4, 1982. Robin graduated from UW-Milwaukee with a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing. During her career, she worked in a NICU, a jail, and did private home care. As a nurse, she understood the joys, frustrations, humor, and tragedy of caring for patients. She loved people; a “must” for anyone in the medical profession.
Like moths attracted to a strong light, those who came to know Robin couldn’t resist the magnetic attraction of her energy, zest for life, and quirky sense of humor.
Through Robin’s 13-year struggle with health, including a tracheotomy, she dedicated much of her time to creating solutions to overcome obstacles of disability - both for herself and other tracheotomy patients.
Robin loved “tinkering.” She inherited her father’s love of mechanical engineering to not only create solutions for her medical challenges, but also to work on countless other projects. Robin could see the magic in everyday items and turn them into works of art. Encouraging others was motivating and satisfying to Robin. She tackled obstacles and turned them into solutions.
Robin enjoyed life on the Brunnquell Century Acres farm, animals, particularly her dog Belle, camping, crafting, and games. The light of her life was her grandson, Daniel, who was a great source of joy. She had an infectious smile that could light up an entire room, and taught all those around her to be kind, grateful, and happy.
Robin is survived by her husband, David; son, Joseph (fiance Alexandra); daughter, Jenna; and grandson, Daniel. She is further survived by her sister Kirsten, nephews Aaron and Elliot, parents-in-law Paul and Elvira Brunnquell, and many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.
Robin was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Nancy Houlberg; and two sisters, Stephanie and Anette.
Robin’s vibrant life will be celebrated on Saturday, January 8, in Port Washington. A service will take place at Portview Church, 3457 County Rd LL, 53074, at 3:00 p.m.; followed by a 4:30 p.m. meal at the Country Inn and Suites: 350 E. Seven Hills Road. In lieu of flowers, Robin requested donations be made to the music ministry at Portview Church.
“I carried you on eagle’s wings and brought you to myself.” - Exodus 19:4