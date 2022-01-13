Sharon Ann (Milanowski) Cardiff, 71
Sharon Ann (Milanowski) Cardiff, age 71, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2022, following a 4 1/2-year battle with late-stage cancer, far exceeding her original prognosis. Despite the cancer, she insisted on living her life to the fullest, doing all the things she loved with all the people she loved doing them with.
Her loves included her many pets, feeding the birds and wildlife (except the squirrels who keep eating her birdseed), gardening, cooking, a good suntan, traveling (especially to Key West for her honeymoon and 10-year vow renewal, Paris for her 50th birthday and meeting Jimmy Buffett at the New Orleans Jazz Fest) and most of all just being with people.
Sharon was one of a kind, a rare combination of beauty, brains, sensitivity, funny and wild. Her laugh and smile were constant and contagious. She was incredibly strong, loving, caring, compassionate and generous. She would give anything to anyone, no questions asked. We should all strive to follow her example in life and in death.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Bill; parents, John and Lorraine Milanowski; brother, John (Patricia) Milanowski; sister, Judy (John Wiedemann) Milanowski; nieces Sara Milanowski and Jessica (John) Magnuson; nephew Randy (Lori) Milanowski; the Cardiff in-law family (Joe, Peggy, Pat (Susan), Mary (Dick), Jim, Pete, John (Sarai), Sean (Angela), Herbie and Will); and the many grand-nieces and -nephews. Her pseudo families included the ‘More’ family (the group of her closest friends from the Milwaukee east side who have known each other for close to 50 years) and her Cousins Subs family where she previously worked as Office Manager for over 25 years.
Our deepest thanks and gratitude to Dr. Varsha Shah, her team and all those at the CSM Milwaukee and Mequon Cancer Centers for the tremendous care provided to her the last 4 1/2 years, giving us the greatest gifts of time and hope.
A private service and celebration of life party will be scheduled for a later date. Remembrances in Sharon’s name can be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society, Mr. Bob’s Under the Bridge (assistance for the homeless) or any charitable organization of your choice which serves others.
Each day is a gift, make the most of it. Love you, miss you and thank you!
