Sharon Ann Murray Lysaught
Sharon Ann Murray Lysaught passed away peacefully at home on December 31, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Jim Lysaught, and children, Julie Stephens, Katie Lysaught (Josh) and Greg Lysaught; and grandchildren, George and Henry Stephens. Sharon was preceded in death by her loving parents, George and “Billie,” and her brothers George and Mike Murray. She is survived by her brothers Jack (Margie) and Pat (Mary), several nieces and nephews and many lifelong friends.
Sharon was raised in Peoria, IL, and graduated from Marquette University with a degree in Theology. She worked in Chicago until she married and started her family. Sharon and Jim moved to Mequon in 1986. She went back to school to earn a degree in Interior Design. After completing her degree, she ran her own business as a designer and taught design at MATC for over 20 years. Sharon loved her immediate family as well as her extended family, hosting frequent gatherings for those near and far, including some legendary Thanksgiving celebrations and “card-playing” weekends. She made lifelong friends from childhood and throughout her life and worked hard at keeping in touch with all. She will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her.
The family sends a heartfelt thank-you to Kathy Brand and St. Croix Hospice for all they did to take care of Sharon at the end of her life. A big thank-you to Sharon’s daughter Katie, who provided caretaking as well.
Celebration of Life Mass will be on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Lumen Christi Church, 2750 W. Mequon Road, Mequon, WI 53092. A reception will follow the Mass at the church. Please respect everyone’s health and wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Croix Hospice Home Care, 13255 W. Bluemound Road, 2nd Floor, Brookfield, WI 53005.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home - Mequon serving the family. For more information, call 262-241-8085 or visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com.