WEST BEND
Shirley A. Stern
Jan. 19, 1935 - Jan. 13, 2022
Shirley A. Stern (nee Kraus), 86, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at the Samaritan in West Bend.
She was born on January 19, 1935, to the late Mathias and Marie (nee Schmitz) Kraus in Fredonia. On June 26, 1954, she was united in marriage to Norman Stern at St. Rose Catholic Church in Fredonia. Shirley worked as a beautician for many years and a housewife. She was a member of the Moose Lodge and Holy Angels Catholic Church. Together her and Norm enjoyed traveling and polka dancing and she loved playing sheepshead. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and will be missed by all who knew her.
Those Shirley leaves behind to cherish her memory include her son, Glenn (Samantha) Stern; five grandchildren, Jonathan Stern, Elle Stern, Stephanie (Joshua) Koreen, Jessica (Angie) Gonzalez, and Breanna Hayes; three great-grandchildren, Amira, KJ, and Kennedi; sister, Joan Peelen; brother, Ken (Mary) Kraus; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Stern, daughter Sandi Stern, and a brother-in-law, Ted Peelen.
A Mass of Christian burial in remembrance of Shirley will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 138 N. 8th Ave., West Bend.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Shirley's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.