KEWASKUM
Stella Marie (Lichtensteiger) Ludwig
June 27, 1930 - Jan. 9, 2022
Stella Marie (Lichtensteiger) Ludwig, 91, of Kewaskum was called home to be with her Lord, while surrounded by her family on January 9, 2022. She was born on June 27, 1930, to the late Herman and Elizabeth (McEnroe) Lichtensteiger. On July 10, 1948, she married the love of her life, Elton W. Ludwig. The two of them started working at Regal Ware in Kewaskum on the same day; 43 years later, they retired together.
Stella enjoyed sewing and mending for her family. She loved playing sheepshead. Stella was also fond of making trips to casinos whether nearby or in Las Vegas. She spent her free time refinishing furniture and canning. After retirement, she cherished the time she spent baby-sitting her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a longtime member of St. Lucas Lutheran Church in Kewaskum.
Those left behind to embrace her memories include her daughter Karen (David) Schaub of Kewaskum, son Billie Ludwig of Newburg, daughter Connie (Frank) Gasner of Kewaskum, daughter-in-law (Pam) Ludwig of Campbellsport; grandchildren Michelle (Ryan) Schiefelbein, Tracy (Steven) Lightfoot, Denise Bergseth (Brad), Kelli (Joe) Eberhardt and Ashley Harris (Jason); great-grandchildren Michael, Zachary, Carolanne, Lindsay, Cailey, Bret, Christopher, Brayden, Austyn, Stella, Ashton and Caden; great-great grandchildren Sakura, Mason, Madyson and Grayson; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and tail-wagging friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Elton Ludwig; her son Vernon Ludwig; grandson Jody Ludwig; two brothers, six sisters, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 12, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at St. Lucas Lutheran Church, 1417 Parkview Drive, Kewaskum, followed by funeral services at 5:00 p.m. at the Church. The Rev. Timothy Henning will officiate and family burial will be Thursday, January 13, in Union Cemetery, Campbellsport. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established by the family.
We want to give a sincere thanks to her longtime caregiver Judith Lentz. We also would like to thank Victoria and the hospice team that helped us through these trying times.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guest book and condolences are at www.twohigfunerals.com.