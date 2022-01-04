Thomas L. Boesch, 71
Thomas L. Boesch of Saukville passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at the age of 71.
“Tom” was born on July 25, 1950, to Franklin and Dolores (Nee Woltring) in Port Washington.
On December 6, 1969, Tom married his high school sweetheart, Cheryl (nee Cassens). They were married for 52 years.
Tom was blessed with four children including Jason (Heather) Boesch of Grafton, Toby (Renee) Boesch of Omro, Benjamin (Sara Schanen-Boesch) Boesch of Grafton and Anna (Andrew) Bolwerk of Port Washington.
He was a devoted grandpa to four grandchildren: Cody, Hailee and Alisha Boesch, and Abel Bolwerk.
He is further survived by many more family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Michael Boesch.
Tom “pounded steel” for 34 years at A.O. Smith/Tower Automotive. His true passions in life were softball, snowmobiles and food. Most nights, Tom could be found at the Cedarburg or Grafton ball diamond with a beer and cheeseburger in hand. Tom made sure to enjoy life to the fullest!
Family would like to thank Ascension St. Mary’s Milwaukee and the Horizon Lawlis Family Hospice for the exceptional care provided.
Family will be gathering for a private celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the family.