HAMILTON, N.D. / ALLENTON
Thomas Walter Waldschmidt
Oct. 28, 1950 - Dec. 25, 2021
Thomas Walter Waldschmidt, better known as Tom, of Hamilton, North Dakota, and a longtime resident of Allenton, left this world peacefully in the early morning hours of Dec. 25, 2021. He was able to celebrate the birth of his Savior in His presence.
Tom, 71, was born on October 28, 1950, to Vernon and Irene (Cain) Waldschmidt in Fond du Lac.
After graduating Campbellsport High School in 1969, he served the U.S. honorably as a staff sergeant in the Air Force, spending time in both Germany and Japan. Returning he took work as an electrician, before becoming a Firefighter/EMT for the metro Milwaukee area. Always a servant, he continued for decades as a volunteer firefighter in Allenton. Tom became a jailer and went on graduating top of his class to become a sheriff’s deputy. He faithfully served Washington County, retiring after 25 years. He served his community as a columnist in the West Bend Daily News and as a reader/usher at church. Ever a hard worker, in retirement he was a OTR semitrailer driver, a medical transport driver, a trucker for a potato/beet farm after relocating in 2011 to Hamilton, N.D., and for a short time plowing roads in Hamilton.
Tom was a member of the American Legion and the National Association for Amateur Radio. He took great joy in communicating with others via ham radio, license N9LZW, and even using the Morse Code learned in the service to extend his reach. In addition to this he spent years dressed in red bringing great joy to the local children. He enjoyed traveling the country and visiting National Parks in retirement.
Thomas was preceded in death by both parents; stepmother Sylvia (Saarinen); brother Gerald; and his wife of 37 years, Tootie (Clara Drehmel).
Thomas is survived by his beloved wife of almost 5 years, partner for 10 years Vicki Hill; three children Jessica (Steven) Jaeger of Cascade, Christina (Michael) King of West Bend, and Kevin (Kayla) of Slinger; seven grandchildren, Zachary, Matthew, Trinity, Elijah, Hadassah, Selah, and Rhema. He is further survived by two brothers, James of Eden and John (Bobbi) of Fond du Lac; along with sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by his dog Gizmo.
A private inurnment will take place at Washington County Memorial Park. A celebration service will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations of your choice to the ALS Association (WI Chapter, 3333 N. Mayfair Road, Suite 104, Wauwatosa, WI, 53222) or the Washington County Deputy Sheriffs Association (P.O. Box 722, West Bend, WI 53095-0722).
The Askew Funeral Home of Cavalier, N.D., is assisting the family. For more information, call 701-265-4321.