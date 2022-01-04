WAUPACA
Walter H. Jacquet Jr.
Walter H. Jacquet Jr. of Waupaca, formerly of West Bend, age 85, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at home. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked for many years as a letter carrier in Whitefish Bay and was awarded the National Association of Letterman Carriers for 60 years. He was also a crossing guard for the West Bend Police.
He will be missed by his children: Debra Riffel and Brian (Tamara) Jacquet; grandchildren: Mariah, Trevor, Autumn, Brooke and Claire; sisters: Marie Zimmerman and Joanne (Bill) Karempelis, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen, on March 30, 2020, and his brother, Harold.
The funeral service will be on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Maple Crest Funeral Home, N2620 Hwy 22, Waupaca. The visitation will be on Wednesday at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield.
Maple Crest Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 715-942-0544.