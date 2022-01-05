William ‘Willie’ Cruz
Jan. 31, 1955 — Dec. 26, 2021
William “Willie” Cruz was called home to join Our Father in Heaven on Dec. 26, 2021. Willie was born January 31, 1955, to the late Enrique and Alba Cruz in Milwaukee. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Emilio. Willie is survived by the love of his life, wife of 35 years and best friend, Kristine (nee Hewitt); his brothers and sisters, Henry (Linda), Candida “Candy” (Walecki), Anthony, and Evelyn (Palacious); his aunts and uncles, Francis and Ricky Renta, and Christopher Alverio, and many nieces, nephews and nine godchildren.
A celebration of life will be held the last weekend in June. Further details will be provided later.
Schmidt & Bartelt — A.A. Schmidt & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Menomonee Falls, is serving the family. For more information, call 262251-3630 or visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com.