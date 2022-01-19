JACKSON
Ann M. Lydon
May 8, 1939 - January 12, 2022
Ann M. Lydon, nee Hazelwood, of Jackson died on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital at the age of 82 years. She was born May 8, 1939, in Wausau to the late Earl and Marjorie (nee Hill) Hazelwood. At a young age, the family moved to La Crosse.
While growing up in La Crosse, she attended local schools. She went on to graduate from Aquinas High School with the Class of 1957.
On February 7, 1959, she was united in marriage to James W. Lydon in La Crosse.
In the mid-1960s the family moved to Milwaukee where they lived until moving to the Town of Jackson in the late 1960s. For more than 25 years, she worked as a bookkeeper at WYLO radio station.
She also worked with her husband, Jim, at his business, A and J Accounting. After tax season, they took many road trips to historical areas around the country. They visited many battlefields, cemeteries and points of interest which made for great stories and memories.
Over the past 45 years, she was an active and proud Friend of Bill. Her sobriety and story was something she shared and was inspiring to many others in the area. During those years, she sponsored scores of others and was always a means of support.
As a gifted quilter, she made quilts for many in her family. She would take important parts of their lives and make that the theme for the quilt. She also was a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. When the game was on, everyone knew not to interrupt the broadcast or to walk in front of the screen.
At her home, she turned the front yard into a natural prairie. She let nature take its course and also planted many plants and flowers that are native to this area of Wisconsin. The natural setting was a great place to invite birds and other animals that were a joy to watch. The animals that would visit became her pets. Over the years, she was able to trap numerous cats and was a part of the trap-neuter-release programs at animal shelters.
Survivors include her husband, Jim; 4 children: Bob (Arleen) of Richfield, Bill (Joanne) of South Glens Falls, NY, Theresa (Dave) Koehler of West Bend, Sue (Ryan, Sr.) Dreikosen of Grafton; 10 grandchildren: Cassie, Kelsey, Kourtney, Shyanne, Brianna, Emma, Allen, Jonathan, Nicole and Ryan, Jr.; many great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 1 granddaughter, Elise; 3 brothers and 1 sister, Donald, Phil, Phyllis and Bill.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 21, at 3 p.m. at the Schmidt Funeral Home in Jackson. The family will greet relatives and friends during a period of visitation on Friday from 1 until 2:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Washington County Humane Society would be appreciated.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the family. Messages of comfort and condolence may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.