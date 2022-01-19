Neosho
Deborah L. Russell
Dec. 14, 1958 - Jan. 11, 2022
Deborah (Debbie) Lee Russell, 63, of Neosho passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Debbie was born Dec. 14, 1958, daughter of Emil and Beatrice (nee Siggelkow) Presti, in Milwaukee.
Debbie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and so much more. She always poured her heart into everything she did. She was a great example of love and service to everyone around her. You could see this through her faith and service in her callings at church. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served in many aspects. She was a wonderful example for her 4 grandchildren who loved her very much. She was always in the front row of their sporting events, school performances, and hobbies cheering them on.
Debbie was one of the hardest workers around and she enjoyed teaching the grandchildren what it meant to work hard. If she was on the job, doing yard work, tending to the garden, baking in the kitchen, or serving someone in need she always gave 110%. However, she also knew how to have a good time. Riding cross country with her husband, Ken, was her favorite pastime.
Together they were able to visit 48 states on the back of their Harley-Davidson. Debbie accomplished so many great things in her life, and she made such an impact on so many people. She will be deeply missed.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Kenneth; daughter Jessica Ann (Ian) Gronbeck; her four grandchildren Rubie Ann, Claire Elise, Wesley Allen and Emmett Eugene Gronbeck; her mother, Beatrice Presti; her sisters Cindy (Kevin) Enelow and Sheila (David) Kiedroski; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jason Allen Russell; her father, Emil Presti; and her grandparents Charles and Hazel Siggelkow.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 9-11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of latter-Day Saints, 120 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend. Funeral service will follow, at 11:00 a.m. Bishop Michael Moran will officiate. Interment at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hartford.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home - Hartford is serving the family.