Eleanor Jean Stern
April 9, 1934 - Jan. 16, 2022
Eleanor “Ellie” J. Stern (nee Krahn) passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022. She was born on April 9, 1934, in Beechwood to Ervin and Marie (nee Kreutzinger) Krahn. She attended Kewaskum High School and later married Wesley Kopp on September 2, 1972, and unfortunately lost him on July 20, 1974. On October 9, 1982, she married Sylvester Stern.
Eleanor was employed at West Bend Company from October 24, 1955, to April 9, 1999. Her pastimes were bowling, playing cards and bingo. She was a member of the West Bend Company 25 Year Club and at Immanuel United Church of Christ.
Eleanor is survived by her husband, Sylvester; son, Gary (Bonnie) Hahn; grandchildren Chearie (Bill) Riebe, Dustin (Laura) Hahn, Trevor Hahn, stepgrandchild Tracy Schuppel; stepchildren Sharon (Dennis) Straub, Sue (Tom) Funk, Sandy (Randy) Justman, Jim (Edna) Stern, 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews , other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by Adrian Krahn, Gaylord Krahn and infant Ronald Krahn, Eugene Krahn, Wesley Krahn; sister Dianna Bellin; sisters-in-law Monica Krahn, Marjorie Krahn and Annie Krahn; brother-in-law Harold Stern; sisters-in-law Delores Petry and Evelyn Uelmen and stepdaughter Kathy Fies.
A Funeral service for Ellie will be held on Sunday, January 23, at 3:00 p.m. at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend) with Pastor Rich Vincent presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. Committal will take place at Washington County Memorial Park.
The Phillip Funeral of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.