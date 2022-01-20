Eleanor K. Battermann Ganson, 94
The prayers of Eleanor K. Battermann Ganson were answered on Sunday (her favorite day of the week) January 16, 2022, when her Lord and Savior called her home at the age of 94. “Ms. Ellie” to most who knew her was born on August 21, 1927, in Milwaukee, to the late Dorothy (nee Olson) and the late Emil Mueller.
George E. Battermann walked Eleanor home from school in 7th grade and they were married on October 4, 1945, in Yuba, California, where George was stationed in the United States Army. They returned to Milwaukee and were blessed with two daughters. In 1953, they built their first home in Grafton, and then were blessed with their 3rd daughter. They joined St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton, where they remained lifelong members and were passionate and supportive about “their girls” attending school there.
Eleanor and George owned Grafton Beer & Liquor and The Shoe Fair in downtown Grafton. In 1972, they built and managed, along with their family, Circle ‘B’ Recreation, in Cedarburg, and in 1978, purchased Edgewater Golf Club in Grafton. Eleanor and George enjoyed 35 happy years together, when George was suddenly called to heaven in 1980.
On February 18, 1983, Eleanor married Robert “Bob” Ganson at St. Paul Lutheran Church, in Grafton. They had 33 loving years together. She was cherished and adored by her soldier, George, and her sailor, Bob.
Eleanor loved her Lord, her community, the many friends she met along her journey, as well as working with her family in the businesses they built together. Her hobbies included bowling, golfing, painting ceramics, croqueting, spending winters in Arizona, and her trips to Africa and Germany. Ellie’s 5 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren brought her great pride and much delight.
Eleanor is survived by her daughters, Jean (David) Hubacek and Janet Klotz, as well as her grandchildren: Jeff (Laura) Bernarde, Jodi (Jason) Collins, Daniel (Terra) Hubacek, Stephen (Christine) Klotz, and Stephanie (Cody) Schneider. She was “grandma-great” to Gabi and Olivia Bernarde, Jacob and Jessica Collins, Henry Hubacek, Tyler, Aubrey, Ryan, and Hailey Klotz, and Briggs, Baelynn, and Brock Schneider. Eleanor is further survived by nieces, nephews, the Ganson Family, many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, George E. Battermann and Robert E. Ganson, as well as her beloved daughter, Judith “Judie” Bernarde.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church (701 Washington St.), Grafton, with the Rev. Dr. Timothy Maschke presiding. She will be in state on Wednesday, at the church, from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. Eleanor will be laid to rest next to her two husbands at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Grafton. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church or School are appreciated.
