DUNDEE
Geraldine Catherine “Gerrie” Burckardt
Jan. 20, 1930 - Jan. 16, 2022
Geraldine Catherine “Gerrie” Burckardt (Nee Stockhausen), age 91, of Long Lake in Dundee was granted eternal rest on Sunday, January 16, 2022. at Crossroads Care Center in Fond du Lac.
Gerrie was born on January 20, 1930, in Newburg, to the late Arthur and Clara (nee Becker) Stockhausen. She attended West Bend High School and graduated in the class of 1948. Gerrie was united in marriage to Herbert “Herbie” Burckardt on May 11, 1957 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend. Gerrie and Herbie spent many happy years together at their home on Long Lake in Dundee and up north at their cottage. Herbie preceded Gerrie in death on June 12, 2013.
Gerrie was a hard worker. Over the years, she was employed at Holy Angels Rectory, the West Bend Police Department, the Kewaskum Police Department and Amity Leather products, where she worked until retirement.
Gerrie loved being outside. She loved flowers and was an avid gardener. She also loved baseball and played with the West Bend Short Sox. Gerrie did a lot of bowling and enjoyed snowmobiling. In the summer she enjoyed fishing up north at her cottage.
Gerrie is survived by her sister Marilyn Carstens of West Bend; her niece, Sandra Carstens; and two nephews, Dan (Rita) Carstens and Everest (John Lindow) Brooks. She is further survived by many other dear relatives and close friends.
In addition to her parents and her husband Herbie, Gerrie was preceded in death by her sister Marjorie Bailey; and two brothers-in-law, O.J. Bailey and Sonny Carstens.
A Mass of Christian burial in remembrance of Gerrie will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Parish (W1562 County Road B, Eden, WI 53019). Father Mark Jones will officiate. Visitation will be on Friday at church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will follow the mass in Union Cemetery in West Bend.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Gertie’s guardian angels: Val, Nan and Gary, Jim and Terri, Dave, and Frank for being such good friends and neighbors to Geri over the years. They would also like to thank the staff at Crossroads Care Center and Agnesian Hospice Hope for all the care and support that was given to Gerrie.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service of West Bend is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.myrhum-patten.com.
Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.