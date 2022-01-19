Jean Lois (Tomeoni) Behnke
Nov. 28, 1928 - Jan. 13, 2022
The final school bell has rung and class has dismissed for Jean Lois (Tomeoni) Behnke. She was promoted to Heaven on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at age 93, surrounded by her loving family.
Jean was born November 28, 1928, the only child of Romeo and Hazel (Baerman) Tomeoni in Milwaukee. She attended Washington High School and then Milwaukee State Teachers College graduating in 1950. Mrs. Behnke taught morning and afternoon kindergarten for Milwaukee Public Schools for well over a third of her life when class sizes averaged about 25 students. She contended that she never had a naughty student and loved them all. Her enthusiastic teaching touched many lucky Milwaukee 5-year-olds, primarily at Clara Barton School.
She took a short pause from her kindergartners to instill lifelong values in her own three children who survive her: Glenn (Sue) Behnke of Naperville, Illinois, and their daughters Stacey and Heather; Donn (Cheryl) Behnke of Stevens Point and their daughter Elizabeth; Lynn (John) Duwell of Hubertus and their daughters Lindsay (Ryan) Wood, Megan (Paul) Herrick and Katelyn (Peter) Eggert. Great-grandchildren are Sophie and Isla Wood, plus Wally, Harper, and the newest Eggert grandchild, Samuel John, who arrived 15 hours after Great Granny left us. Jean also leaves behind cousins, her longtime travel buddies, Agnes and Betty, and countless dear friends from the many chapters of her life. She always excelled at loving and caring for family and friends.
In Jean’s final report card, we note ... she was never tardy for a game of bridge or a clearance sale at her favorite store, never absent from a chance to travel the globe, attend a performance, party, or family gathering. Jean mastered the use of the telephone at a young age and perfected her communication skills. Her strong independence, problem solving and positive attitude were exemplary. A morning glass of orange juice and a banana was her daily lesson plan. Jean eagerly participated in extracurricular activities including bridge clubs, West Bend Woman’s Club, Delta Kappa Gamma, Washington County Retired Educators, ESA Sorority and Froedtert WB Hospital Partners. Her remarkable memory and keen mind right up to the end exceeded expectations. She always scored high on her Christmas spirit. No one could make a prettier presentation of a simple Christmas Eve deli supper on her Lenox Christmas dishes than Jean Lois Behnke.
She was truly Best In Class!
The family is thankful for the support of New Perspectives and the angels from Horizon Hospice.
A memorial service in remembrance of Jean will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. (noon) at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church (809 S. 6th Ave. West Bend, WI 53095). The Rev. David Nieman will officiate. Burial of Jean’s cremated remains will be in Pinelawn Memorial Park in Milwaukee. The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, March 5, at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
Memorials to the Community Foundation of Central Wisconsin - Behnke Scholarship, the West Bend Woman’s Club, or St. Jude’s Research Hospital would be appreciated by the family.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Jean's arrangements.