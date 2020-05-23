WEST BEND
Leroy ‘Coach Lee’ Young
May 1, 1948 — May 21, 2020
Leroy “Coach Lee” Young, age 72 years, of West Bend found peace on May 21, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Lee was born on May 1, 1948, in Reedsburg to Everett and Elsie Young (Gerhke). He was united in marriage to Janice Czaplewski on March 23, 1985. Lee graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1966, then attended UW-LaCrosse and earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education in 1970. Later on he furthered his education and earned his master’s degree.
Lee taught for 34 years in the West Bend School District and was a coach that entire time at West Bend East High School. He was also involved in West Bend Little League for all three of his sons.
A longtime member of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association, Coach Lee served as Division I representative for several years. He also received the WBCA Longevity Award in 1995, along with the WBCA’s 300 Wins Award in 2001. He coached the North All-Star Team in 1991. He was awarded the Alumni Coach of the Year Award from UW-LaCrosse in 1988. Coach Lee was inducted in the WBCA Hall of Fame in 2006 as well as the West Bend East Hall of Fame.
Lee was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing and watching all sports. Throughout his retirement Lee was actively involved in West Bend athletics as a scorekeeper for football and basketball. If you were lucky you were invited to one of Lee’s famous chicken cookouts. He will always be remembered as a really good guy! Lee’s greatest joy was spending time with his children, grandchildren, and many friends.
Those Lee leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 35 years, Janice; four children, Kyle (Ross) Zautner and their children, Madeline and Laura; Lee Young and his daughter, Emily; David (Rachel) Young and their children, Lacey, Alyvia and Brantlee; and Bradley Young.
In addition to his parents, Lee was preceded in death by his sister, Beverly Church.
Lee’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at the CVICU at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee for the loving care they provided over the past eight months.
Due to current restrictions, a private memorial service will be held for Lee’s family at Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date, when restrictions have been lifted. Memorials to the family will be directed to athletics and education, which were dear to Lee’s heart.
