COLBY
Lois E. Lemcke
Aug. 19, 1947 - Jan. 16, 2022
Lois E. Lemcke, 74, of Colby, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at the Marshfield Medical Center.
She was born on August 19, 1947, to the late Elroy and Anna (nee Ohmann) Lemcke in West Bend. Lois lived to embroider and make crafts. She enjoyed playing cards and playing games on her computer. She especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be missed.
Those Lois leaves behind to cherish her memory include her three sisters, Maryann Buckley, Debra Pittman and Cheri (Bradley) Marquardt; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Joyce (Al) Zolmierski and two brothers-in-law, Francis Buckley and Daryl Pittman.
A funeral service in remembrance of Lois will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend. Burial to follow at Washington County Memorial Park.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Monday from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Lois's arrangements.