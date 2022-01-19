JACKSON
Maureen A. Kirtchen
March 22, 1941 - Jan. 15, 2022
Maureen A. Kirtchen, nee Mulvany of Jackson died on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam at the age of 80 years. She was born on March 22, 1941, in Oxford, England, to the late Simon and Edna (nee Townsend) Mulvany.
At the age of 18, she moved to the United States and lived in South Dakota. In the early 1980s she moved to Wisconsin, settling in the West Bend area. After she moved to West Bend, she discovered others that emigrated from England. They would often get together and tell stories about their younger lives overseas.
For about 30 years, she worked as a medical receptionist, including at the former General Clinic in Jackson. After her retirement, her love of travel and interacting with people turned into a second career as a tour guide with various bus tour companies.
Survivors include her three daughters: Lynn (Tony) Lukes, Susi (Robert) Westphal and Patricia (David) Weiss; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; her former husband and caretaker Richard Kirtchen; her former husband Wallce Pietz; 4 brothers: Paul, Peter, Andy and Sean Mulvany; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Lynn and Eileen, and 1 brother, Gary.
A gathering for family and friends will be held on Saturday, January 22, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Schmidt Funeral Home in Jackson. Those who wish may give a memorial in Maureen’s name to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission.
Messages of comfort and condolence for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.