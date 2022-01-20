Michael Kulhanek, 69
Michael Kulhanek, 69, peacefully passed away at his home in Brown Deer.
He is survived by his sister, Sue Reuschlein (David); brother-in-law, Jeff Leach; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and other family members. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Caroline Kulhanek; sister, Mary Leach; and nephew, James Dolezal.
For 36 years, Mike worked at Eisenhower Center, a vocational rehabilitation center for people with disabilities.
A private burial for Michael will be held at a later date. Memorials can be sent to the Eisenhower Center, 4425 W. Woolworth Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53218. A special thanks to the staff at Grace Hospice for the passionate care they have given.
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-377-0380.