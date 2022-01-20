Richard H. ‘Dick’ Knapp
Richard H. “Dick” Knapp passed away peacefully on January 8, 2022, at the age of 82 years old.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maryanne (nee Wise), and parents, Howard and Bernice Knapp (nee Kastenholz).
He is survived by his daughters Laura (Les) Presley and Linda (Tim) Shaw; grandchildren Dalton Haines and Sadie Haines; great-grandson Leo Werden; brothers Clifford (Peggy) Knapp, Bernard (the late Ann) Knapp, Jim (Collette) Knapp and Michael (Lisa) Knapp; along with many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
He graduated from Pius X High School in Wauwatosa. After graduating, he joined the Wisconsin Air National Guard serving several years and during that time, he met his first wife, Mary. Both shared an interest in game bird hunting, which required a good hunting dog, and soon they had several Labrador retrievers, which became Blackwatch Kennels. They also had a dog grooming shop in Menomonee Falls where they sold dog training supplies. While attending field trials, the dog supplies were sold out of the back of a truck. Eventually, the business grew into a nationwide company called Hallmark Dog Training Supplies (aka Hallmark Blackwatch, Inc.), which lasted nearly 25 years. He had also worked at Roundy’s for 14 years until going full time at Hallmark Dog Training Supplies.
He married Maryanne Wise in 1989, and they were together for over 30 years.
Dick was an avid hunter and a member of Safari Club International, Ducks Unlimited and other hunting organizations. After retiring, he and his wife Maryanne enjoyed traveling and took a hunting trip to Africa. He also enjoyed sporting clays. Dick liked to joke around but really loved to make people laugh.
Recently, his health declined, and he needed a little more help. The family would like to thank his caregivers Ina, Vic, Deb and Marti and others for their welcome and compassionate care. His last days were spent at Kathy Hospice where he received the attention and comfort he needed, and that his family appreciated.
A gathering celebrating Dick’s life will be held at a later date.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the family. Messages of comfort and condolence for the family may be left in an online guestbook at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.