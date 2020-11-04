WEST BEND
Robert ‘Bob’ T. Gulley Sr.
Feb. 18, 1940 - Nov. 1, 2020
Robert ‘Bob’ T. Gulley Sr., 80, of West Bend passed away peacefully on Sunday November 1, 2020.
He was born on February 18, 1940, to the late Lockey and Mary (nee VanRyzin) Gulley in Milwaukee. Bob grew up in Milwaukee. On February 6, 1960, he was united in marriage to Karen Gulley. He honorably served in the United States Marines from June 24, 1957 - June 23, 1960, as was very proud to be a Marine veteran. Bob worked as a machinist at Evinrude Motors for 33 years until retiring in 1997. After retirement he moved to Georgia for 10 years where he purchased a black Lab puppy who became his best friend and he named Lady.
Where ever Dad went, Lady was by his side. He made sure we all knew that whatever we did with Dad after his passing we had to include Lady’s ashes. Bob was a volunteer firefighter in Butler when we were all young and loved sharing stories about that. He loved fishing and going up to Lake Noquebay by Crivitz. He enjoyed playing cards, the game sets & runs, cribbage, and ship, captain, crew in dice. Bob Also enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers privately at home to have no distractions. He was well-known to have a black Russian, or two. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Those Bob leaves behind to cherish his memory include his four children, Robert Gulley Jr., Karla (Barney) Tabat, Shelli (Bruce) Ellis, and Randall Gulley Sr.; 18 grandchildren, Bobbie Gulley, Phillip (Alysha) Gulley, Nicole (Michael) Smalley, Natalee Gulley, Jessee Gulley, Russ Dion, Angela Ellis, Jessica (William) Cain, Stacey Beistle, Alexander Weyer, Randall Gulley Jr., Ryan Gulley, Rebekah Gulley, Nicole Gulley, Jamie (Zach) Daveler, Meaghan Gulley, Courtney Skalecki, and Samantha Mason; 26 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Glenda Skalecki; grandchild, Tony Gulley, former wife, Karen Gulley; and two sisters, Peggy (Joe) Radtke and Mary (Vlado) Radovich.
A memorial service is remembrance of Bob will be held on Friday November 6, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend with military honors.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m.
Memorials to the family are appreciated.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family.
