IRON RIDGE
Steven J. Borlen
April 23, 1955 - Jan. 16, 2022
Steven J. Borlen, age 66, of Iron Ridge passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, at the Aurora Medical Center in Hartford.
He was born April 23, 1955 in Hartford to June I. (nee Meyer) and Jerome F. Borlen. He was united in marriage to Bonnie (Pribbanow) in 1977. Steven had a passion for driving semi-trucks and was an independent driver for over 41 years. He had an admiration for guns, which was evident being as he was a lifelong member of the National Rifle Association. Overall, Steven was a loving husband, father, brother, and grandpa.
Steven is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Bonnie; loving children, Eric (Kari) Borlen, Dustin Borlen, and Aleaha (Seth) Goodrich; grandchildren he adored, Kamdyn and Ryder Borlen, and future baby Goodrich on the way; dear siblings, James, Patricia, and Thomas Borlen, all of Hartford, and Cindy Borlen-Mueller of Jackson; and dear siblings-in-law. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Steven was preceded in death by his parents, June and Jerome Borlen; parents-in-law, Dwaine and Patricia Pribbanow; sister, Diana (Willard) Shallock; and brother-in-law, Frank Mueller.
Mass of Christian burial for Steven will be celebrated Friday, January 21, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Kilian Catholic Church (264 W. State St., Hartford, WI 53027) with the Rev. Britto Suresh officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Friday, January 21, from 10:00 a.m to 11:45 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Kilian Cemetery, Hartford.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Brahm and the Intensive Care Unit at Aurora for their genuine care and compassion.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.