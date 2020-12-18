WAUKESHA
Abel ‘Abie’ Garcia Jr.
Abel “Abie” Garcia Jr. of Waukesha passed away on December 7, 2020, following a difficult fight against COVID-19. A longtime resident of Waukesha, Abel was born in Gonzales, Texas, in 1945. He was an exceptional athlete, playing football and basketball, and running track in school. Following graduation, Abel enlisted in the Army and served in the Vietnam War. He distinguished himself in service and was recognized with the Combat Infantryman Badge and the National Defense Service Medal.
He was honorably discharged from the Army and moved from Texas to Waukesha, finding employment at Waukesha Engines, where he worked for over 45 years. He was a proud member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 1377 until his retirement. Abel was hardworking, generous, outgoing and likeable, and beloved by many. He was an avid golfer, and loved watching his son play lacrosse at UW-Whitewater. When he slowed down and stopped golfing, he still loved to watch sports and visit friends at Magellan’s, Paz Pub and La Estacion.
Abel was preceded in death by his parents, Abel Sr. and Cecilia Garcia, as well as many uncles, aunts and cousins.
He is survived by two sons, Abel III (location) and Jason (Minneapolis); his grandson Jacob (Racine); and his many relatives and friends. Following his wishes, his remains will be interred at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in Union Grove.
In remembrance, donations can be made in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.