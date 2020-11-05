Adam J. Luebke
July 2, 1979 - Oct. 30, 2020
Adam J. Luebke passed away October 30, 2020, at the age of 41.
Loving son of Mike and Kathy (nee Schlechta). Beloved brother of Brian (Jennifer Bergman) and Kyle (Brooke). Caring uncle to Nick, Raegen and Jeremy. Further survived by other family and friends.
Private services will be held. Donations in Adam’s name can be made to Myotonic Dystrophy, www.myotonic.org, appreciated.
