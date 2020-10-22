OCONOMOWOC
Addison E. (‘Butch’) Steady
On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, Addison E. (“Butch”) Steady of Oconomowoc, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at age 73. Butch was preceded in death by his father, Earl; his mother, Alice; and beloved wife, Janelle. He is survived by his son Addison Steady (Jr.), Alisa Steady (daughter-in-law), and his two granddaughters, Breann Steady and Samantha Steady (great-grandson Kayden and great-granddaughter Elena).
Butch was born in 1946 in Oconomowoc. He served in the United States Army, and is a retired police officer. Butch enjoyed bowling, playing softball and golfing.
Visitation will be today, October 22, at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, W250-N6505 Highway 164, Sussex, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Butch will be laid to rest with honors at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local veterans legion or association.
