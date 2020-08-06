Adeline M. Aiani
Born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the age of 94. She is survived by her husband Charles Aiani of 69 years and her children Tom Aiani and Karen (Richard) Stevens. Further survived by nieces, nephews, and many other friends. A private burial will be held at LaBelle Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church or AngelsGrace Hospice are appreciated. Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.