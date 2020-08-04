WAUKESHA
Alair S. Peck
March 23, 1946 — July 1, 2020
Alair S. Peck of Waukesha died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 74. She was born on March 23, 1946, in Elison Bay, the daughter of Bernard and Loreen (nee Rosengren) Greiner.
She had worked for many years as a radiology technician, first at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay and then at Waukesha Memorial Hospital until her retirement in 2008. On June 20, 1970, she married David Peck at Galilee Lutheran Church in Pewaukee. She enjoyed traveling to Arizona and loved working crossword puzzles, hiking, was an excellent gardener and was a very active person.
She will be sadly missed by her husband, David of Waukesha, along with their sons Kurt Peck of Hartland and Scott (Angie) Peck of North Prairie; grandchildren Anjelika, Justin and Delaine; and great-granddaughter Charlie. She is further survived by her sister-in-law Carolynn Brink of St. Germain; siblings Gretchen (David) Madder of Witchita, Kan., Kurt (Bonnie) Greiner of Green Bay, Arthur (the late Donna) Greiner of Sault Ste Marie, Mich., Sally (Jack) Rosenthall of Oshkosh, and Alice (the late Bill) Madden of Algoma; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters Bena Larson and Anna Crowe.
Visitation will be held Saturday, August 8, at Randle- Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, from 10 a.m. until the celebration of life service begins at 11 a.m. Following will be a reception and a time for continued fellowship at Scott and Angie’s home, 130 Chestnut Way, North Prairie, WI 53153. Memorials are appreciated to AngelsGrace Hospice, N74 W35908 Servants’ Way, Oconomowoc, WI 53066.
Due to the current pandemic, CDC social distancing guidelines will be followed, and extended visiting will be discouraged. The wearing of a face mask or covering is required for everyone’s protection. Thank you.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com