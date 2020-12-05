MENOMONEE FALLS
Alice A. Slatter (née Becker)
August 28, 1929 — Nov. 28, 2020
Alice A. Slatter (née Becker) of Menomonee Falls passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the age of 91.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Slatter. She was the mother of Peggy Slatter, Dennis Slatter, Dale Slatter and Carla (Dave) Kolp; grandma of Nicole (Steve) Ehrlich, Deryck Slatter, Duane Slatter, Jake (Rebecca) Stujenske and Dustin Slatter; great-grandma of Kylei, Shayla, Lucy, Scarlett, Delia and Maddie. She is survived by other family and friends.
Alice had a great sense of humor and enjoyed gardening. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, past Worthy Matron of the Aurora Chapter Menomonee Falls. She will be greatly missed.
Visitation on Thursday, December 10, from 4-6 p.m. with eulogy to follow at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home N84-W17937 Menomonee Ave, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051.