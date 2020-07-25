Alice Catherine Foley
Sept. 24, 1939 — June 26, 2020
Alice Catherine Foley, age 80, died on June 26, 2020, at Heritage Nursing & Rehabilitation Center after a long struggle with dementia. She was born in Waukesha on September 24, 1939. She was the middle child born to Joseph Wafer and Mary Elizabeth (Cook) Foley.
Alice attended St. Joseph Catholic Grade School and graduated from Catholic Memorial High School, Class of 1957. She was also a graduate of Mount Mary College in Milwaukee where she earned a bachelor’s degree in education in 1961. At the young age 55, she earned her master’s degree in conflict resolution from Antioch College in 1996.
She is survived by her children, Gail Bennett, Sally Bennett (Chad Trudgeon) and Aaron Bennett (Paula Weakly); grandson, Yacob Bennett; sisters Pat Love of Minneapolis, Betsy Foley of Green Bay and Mickey Foley of Minneapolis; and brother John Foley of Sussex. Alice is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Kathi Wingert and brother Joseph “Ray” Foley.
She was a long time advocate of peace and justice and a truth seeker. She valued community, communication, critical thinking and laughter. She was also a proud Democrat. She was one of the founding members of the Waukesha Center for Peace and Justice, which was responsible for opening Plowshare Fairtrade Marketplace in downtown Waukesha in 1989. She was also a member of the Community of the Living Spirit in Waukesha and a student of Gurumayi Childvilisananda.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution to plowsharecenter in Alice’s honor would be appreciated: www.plowshareftm.org/donations.
A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date.