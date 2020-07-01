WAUKESHA
Alice Champion
January 21, 1918 – June 29, 2020
After spending 102 years, five months and eight days on this earth, Alice Champion peacefully passed away on June 29, 2020.
Alice was born in the Town of Lisbon on January 21, 1918, to Harry and Elizabeth (Brown) Hartkopf.
She graduated as the salutatorian of the Waukesha High School class of 1935 and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Carroll College (now University) in 1939. While at Carroll she was a member of the Phatares Sorority and was the last known member of the sorority.
Following college, Alice worked at J.C. Penney in Waukesha for over 40 years, retiring in 1983.
After retirement, Alice enjoyed gardening, reading, traveling around the state and country, and spending time with her grandson.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Champion of Waukesha; grandson Grant Champion (fiancé Melissa Tapp) of Madison; son-in-law Daniel Sciuti of Waukesha; nieces Lynda Lyons of Kennewick, Wash., and Cynthia Woods of Las Vegas. She is further survived by special friends Robyn Havican and Russ Lake plus other friends and relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter Champion, who she married on July 30, 1943; and brother, Morris Hartkopf.
A visitation will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, with service to follow. Burial will be at Sunnyside Cemetery in Lannon at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3. Please meet at the cemetery.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.