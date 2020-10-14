Alice F. (Woodruff) Laabs
Feb. 3, 1953 — Oct. 10, 2020
Alice F. (Woodruff) Laabs, age 67, died on Sunday, October 10, 2020, at Lake Country Health and Rehab, Oconomowoc. Alice was born on February 3, 1953, in Ohio, to Emmitt and Dorothy (Hunter) Woodruff.
Alice lived in Waukesha and the surrounding area for many years.
Alice is survived by a daughter, Anna, and other relatives and friends.
Per Alice’s request, no formal services are to be held.
Those wishing to send a memorial contribution in her name may direct those to HAWS.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the Laabs family. For those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.