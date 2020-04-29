WAUKESHA
Alice Jean Schnetter (Froehlich)
April 26, 1927 — April 22, 2020
Alice Jean Schnetter (Froehlich) passed away on April 22, 2020, at the age of 92. Alice was born in Cumberland on April 26, 1927, the daughter of Robert and Emelia (Hansen) Froehlich.
She was a 1944 graduate of Cumberland High School and went on to receive a bachelor’s degree from Superior State Teachers College in history and English. Later, she received her master’s degree in library science by continuing her education at UW-Milwaukee and UW-Whitewater. In total, Alice taught for 40 years. Her teaching career started in Luck, Wis.; she taught for 14 years at the high school and middle School in Merrill, and spent the last 23 years as the librarian for the Pewaukee Middle School until retiring in 1990.
It was in Merrill that she met and married Eugene Schnetter at St. Francis Catholic Church on December 29, 1956. They spent 27 wonderful years together before he passed away in February 1984.
Alice had a real zest for life. She was a very outgoing, talkative, extremely generous and friendly person.
Her family and friends adored her. Alice loved reading, playing bridge and card games, attending aerobics classes, but most of all, she loved being with her family, including babysitting her grand-nieces and -nephew.
Ushering at 10:45 a.m. Mass and volunteering at St. Williams Catholic Church in Waukesha was important to her and brought her lots of joy. Traveling was a big part of Alice’s life, and she was frequently found on cruises in different parts of the world. While she was not known for her golfing skills, she enjoyed playing and laughing with her friends.
Alice will always be remembered for her positive attitude, kindness, beautiful smile and living life to the fullest.
Alice is survived by her sister Helen Peterson; sister-in-law Mary Froehlich; many nieces and nephews; as well as grand-nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by numerous friends, including her special friend of many years, Roland Goldammer.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Eugene; her parents; two brothers, Harold and Lawrence Froehlich; brother-in-law William Peterson; and sister-in-law Joyce Froehlich. A private service will be held for family at St.
Williams Catholic Church in Waukesha, with committal in Merrill. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the American Heart Association, the American Lung Association, or Pewaukee High School Scholarship Fund.
