OCONOMOWOC
Alice M. Houston (nee Gillogly)
Dec. 24, 1937 — Aug. 4, 2020
Alice M. Houston (nee Gillogly) found peace on August 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Roy Houston. Loving mother of Donna Houston, Wayne (Trisha) Houston, Tom (Trish) Houston and Dan Houston and the late Rhonda Houston. Proud grandmother of Tina Perez, Alicia Perez, Veronica Millar, John (Heather) Houston, Brittany (Jose) Marin, Mitchell Houston, Tara Barnes, Jacob Houston, Olivia Williamson and Chris Williamson. Proud great-grandmother of Devon Herd, Elijah Perez, Ashleigh Barnes, Tanner Barnes, Hayden Houston, Haylee Houston, Luciana Millar, Leo Millar, Logan Millar, Isaiah Marin, Kamila Marin and Elena Marin. Dear sister of Anna, Karen and Don (Carol). Alice will be remembered by other relatives and friends.
Alice retired from the U.S. Postal Service. She enjoyed reading romance novels and spending time with family and friends. Alice will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Church and Chapel Rudolph Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, please call 262-549- 0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.